Joseph Group Capital Management Has $657,000 Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Joseph Group Capital Management raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,477,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SMG traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,098. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.51. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $72.58 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 36.80% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -54.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.88.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

