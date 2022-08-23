Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 37,592 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,162,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,592 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $52,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter worth about $924,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 5,146.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 36,022 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,458,000. Institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unilever in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE UL traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $46.81. 49,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,866,718. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.54 and a 12 month high of $56.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

