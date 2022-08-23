Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 14,609 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 471,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,609 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $76,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 32,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its position in Chevron by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 173,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,222,000 after buying an additional 8,737 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in Chevron by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 39,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC increased its position in Chevron by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 30,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after buying an additional 15,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,064,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,249,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,770 shares of company stock valued at $18,287,391 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock traded up $5.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.30. The company had a trading volume of 162,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,605,583. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $93.31 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Societe Generale raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

