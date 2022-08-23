Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,199,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,927 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 6.7% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.17% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $544,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $277,000. Truadvice LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

IVV traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $415.27. The stock had a trading volume of 206,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,958,033. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $417.81. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.