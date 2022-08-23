Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,563 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for approximately 1.1% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.11% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $91,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 720.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.49. 6,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,611. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.60 and its 200-day moving average is $159.48. The company has a market capitalization of $84.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.80 and a 1-year high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

