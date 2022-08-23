Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $66.69 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 184.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,154 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 289,185 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $66,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,197 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 359,864 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 147,673 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 26,770 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Walmart by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,542 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.93.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart Price Performance

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,481,935 shares of company stock valued at $206,295,199. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.77. The company had a trading volume of 85,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,645,572. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.