Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $125.03 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 12,467 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 1.5% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.06% of Danaher worth $125,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $283.10. The company had a trading volume of 22,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,729. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The firm has a market cap of $205.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $268.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.50.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 in the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Recommended Stories

