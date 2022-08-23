Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 14,411 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,411 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $20,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthgate Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 34,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 21,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.85. 524,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,029,762. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.43. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $82.29.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

