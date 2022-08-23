Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,320,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,884 shares during the quarter. nVent Electric makes up 1.0% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned 1.40% of nVent Electric worth $80,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 39.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.
nVent Electric Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:NVT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.20. 7,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,328. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.04. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.43. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $29.19 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.75.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $56,778.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,275.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $56,778.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,275.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $132,436.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,027.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,965 shares of company stock worth $288,632 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.
About nVent Electric
nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on nVent Electric (NVT)
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Lifted By Institutional Shift
- Palo Alto Networks Leads Cloud Security Stocks Higher
- MarketBeat Podcast: Fantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio
- Should You Buy These Copper Stocks Ahead Of Monster Demand?
- Three Industrial Stocks That Can Weather a Stormy Recession
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.