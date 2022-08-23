Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,320,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,884 shares during the quarter. nVent Electric makes up 1.0% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned 1.40% of nVent Electric worth $80,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 39.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NVT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.20. 7,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,328. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.04. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.43. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $29.19 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.72 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $56,778.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,275.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $56,778.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,275.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $132,436.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,027.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,965 shares of company stock worth $288,632 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

About nVent Electric

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.