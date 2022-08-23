Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 33,266 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,266 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.09% of Illinois Tool Works worth $61,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 91,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,499,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,505,000 after buying an additional 10,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITW stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $206.04. 11,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,369. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $249.81. The company has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.82 and a 200-day moving average of $203.22.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.89%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITW. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.92.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

