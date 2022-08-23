JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management Acquires 12,500 Shares

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $155,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,363,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,587,166.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 18th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 2,200 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $29,326.00.

On Thursday, August 4th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 17,400 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $264,480.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 29,763 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $426,503.79.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 121,815 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $1,683,483.30.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 50,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $657,500.00.

NYSE JELD traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.13. The company had a trading volume of 779,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,872. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average of $18.72. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 2.21.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,032,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,209,000 after acquiring an additional 38,344 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 9,228 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 13,655 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 962,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,380,000 after acquiring an additional 19,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

