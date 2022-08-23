JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management Acquires 12,500 Shares

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2022

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELDGet Rating) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $155,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,363,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,587,166.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, August 18th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 2,200 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $29,326.00.
  • On Thursday, August 4th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 17,400 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $264,480.00.
  • On Monday, August 1st, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 29,763 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $426,503.79.
  • On Thursday, June 23rd, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 121,815 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $1,683,483.30.
  • On Tuesday, June 21st, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 50,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $657,500.00.

JELD-WEN Trading Down 4.7 %

NYSE JELD traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.13. The company had a trading volume of 779,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,872. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average of $18.72. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 2.21.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELDGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Institutional Trading of JELD-WEN

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,032,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,209,000 after acquiring an additional 38,344 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 9,228 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 13,655 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 962,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,380,000 after acquiring an additional 19,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

About JELD-WEN

(Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD)

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.