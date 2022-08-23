Jarvis+ (JAR) Achieves Market Cap of $185,536.27

Jarvis+ (JAR) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Jarvis+ has a total market capitalization of $185,536.27 and approximately $16,921.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded down 12% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jarvis+ alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004663 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,445.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004712 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003831 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00128866 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00033509 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00075286 BTC.

About Jarvis+

Jarvis+ (CRYPTO:JAR) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI.

Jarvis+ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis+ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.