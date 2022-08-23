James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.40.

Several brokerages have commented on JRVR. StockNews.com raised James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on James River Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get James River Group alerts:

James River Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR opened at $24.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.13. The company has a market cap of $923.89 million, a P/E ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 0.35. James River Group has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $39.60.

James River Group Announces Dividend

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.07 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that James River Group will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is -9.80%.

Institutional Trading of James River Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JRVR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in James River Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in James River Group by 218.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in James River Group by 326.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in James River Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in James River Group by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.