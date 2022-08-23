Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Evercore ISI to $175.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 13.14% from the company’s previous close.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Shares of JKHY stock traded down $1.29 on Tuesday, reaching $201.48. The company had a trading volume of 10,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,446. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $147.50 and a one year high of $212.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.13 and its 200 day moving average is $188.12.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $482.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,064.1% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 15,291,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,863,830,000 after buying an additional 15,043,859 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 160.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,422,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $783,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,271,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,239,000 after purchasing an additional 65,054 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,946,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,083,000 after purchasing an additional 29,493 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,564,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,687,000 after purchasing an additional 28,883 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

