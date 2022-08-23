J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $29.74

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.74 and last traded at $29.74, with a volume of 154 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.84.

J D Wetherspoon Stock Down 19.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.38.

About J D Wetherspoon

(Get Rating)

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 861 pubs and 57 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.