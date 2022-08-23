iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Shares Sold by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYC. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,720,000 after purchasing an additional 12,561 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,240,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,177,000 after purchasing an additional 80,698 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $542,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,543,000.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYC stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,717. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.90. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $55.08 and a 12-month high of $87.51.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.