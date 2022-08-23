iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,269,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 896,247 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.15% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $1,539,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.14. The company had a trading volume of 98,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,874,337. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $88.53 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.98 and its 200-day moving average is $101.40.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

