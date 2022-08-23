iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 95.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,701 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Truadvice LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $415.31. 356,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,958,033. The business’s fifty day moving average is $397.51 and its 200-day moving average is $417.81. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

