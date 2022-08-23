iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) is River & Mercantile LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

River & Mercantile LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 9.7% of River & Mercantile LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. River & Mercantile LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $19,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHV stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $110.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,703,470. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.95 and a 1 year high of $110.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.16.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

