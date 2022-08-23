iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) is River & Mercantile LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

River & Mercantile LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 9.7% of River & Mercantile LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. River & Mercantile LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $19,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SHV stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $110.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,703,470. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.95 and a 1 year high of $110.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.16.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Lifted By Institutional Shift
- Palo Alto Networks Leads Cloud Security Stocks Higher
- MarketBeat Podcast: Fantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio
- Should You Buy These Copper Stocks Ahead Of Monster Demand?
- Three Industrial Stocks That Can Weather a Stormy Recession
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.