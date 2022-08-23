iShares Premium Money Market ETF (TSE:CMR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

iShares Premium Money Market ETF (TSE:CMR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 25th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This is a positive change from iShares Premium Money Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

iShares Premium Money Market ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of TSE CMR traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$50.08. 4,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,151. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$50.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$50.01. iShares Premium Money Market ETF has a twelve month low of C$49.98 and a twelve month high of C$50.08.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Premium Money Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Premium Money Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.