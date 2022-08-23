iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Monumental Financial Group Inc.

Monumental Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 12.1% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $14,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,423,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,337,000 after buying an additional 1,066,121 shares during the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,399,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 427.8% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 316,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,597,000 after buying an additional 256,406 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 567,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,595,000 after buying an additional 194,087 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,880,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL traded down $2.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.54. The stock had a trading volume of 777,709 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.57. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

