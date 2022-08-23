iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,124,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,208,000 after purchasing an additional 19,170 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 93,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 792,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,437,000 after purchasing an additional 156,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 356,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,652,000 after purchasing an additional 16,083 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

BATS:USMV traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,918,785 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.62.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.