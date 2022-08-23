iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 78,881 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,084,715 shares.The stock last traded at $20.60 and had previously closed at $20.75.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,861,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,725 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,360,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,733,000 after purchasing an additional 129,282 shares in the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,237,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 96.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,375,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,535,000 after purchasing an additional 674,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 3,218.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 996,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,131,000 after purchasing an additional 966,860 shares in the last quarter. 66.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

