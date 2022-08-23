iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.74. 1,366,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,487,380. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.57. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $53.58.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

