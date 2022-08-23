iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Acquired by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,472 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $21,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,130,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,438,000 after purchasing an additional 790,896 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 293,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 145,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,553. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.05. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $79.23.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

(Get Rating)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.