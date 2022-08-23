iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (TSE:CVD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (TSE:CVD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 25th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

CVD stock traded down C$0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$17.47. 2,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,127. iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF has a twelve month low of C$16.57 and a twelve month high of C$19.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.51.

