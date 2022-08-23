iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Holdings Lifted by American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co

American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 670,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co owned about 0.16% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $34,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.66. 92,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,714,781. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.26. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.82 and a 52-week high of $54.84.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.084 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st.

