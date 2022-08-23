Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Insulet (PODD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Insulet (NASDAQ: PODD):

8/9/2022 – Insulet had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $260.00.

8/9/2022 – Insulet had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research to $285.00.

8/8/2022 – Insulet had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $244.00 to $273.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/8/2022 – Insulet had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $250.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2022 – Insulet had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $245.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2022 – Insulet had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $230.00 to $235.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/5/2022 – Insulet had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $250.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2022 – Insulet had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $262.00 to $280.00.

7/11/2022 – Insulet was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $310.00.

6/24/2022 – Insulet had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $310.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insulet Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:PODD traded down $5.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $261.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 523.78 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.84 and a 200-day moving average of $238.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $181.00 and a 52-week high of $324.81.

Get Insulet Co alerts:

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.72). Insulet had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insulet

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total transaction of $3,343,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total value of $3,343,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total transaction of $1,291,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,332.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 261.3% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.