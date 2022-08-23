Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for ResMed (RMD)

ResMed (NYSE: RMD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/19/2022 – ResMed was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/12/2022 – ResMed was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $252.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $246.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/12/2022 – ResMed was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

8/12/2022 – ResMed was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/9/2022 – ResMed was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/1/2022 – ResMed was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded down $4.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,815. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.47. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.40 and a 12-month high of $301.34.

Get ResMed Inc alerts:

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $914.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.53 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 26.56%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ResMed’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.66, for a total value of $601,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,612,481.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.54, for a total value of $1,149,414.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,081,360.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.66, for a total transaction of $601,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,426 shares in the company, valued at $25,612,481.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,985 shares of company stock worth $5,813,646 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ResMed

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in ResMed by 650.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.