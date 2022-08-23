Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Stock Holdings Lessened by NEIRG Wealth Management LLC

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,438 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF comprises 1.7% of NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $8,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 349,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,916,000 after purchasing an additional 16,322 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 324,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,973,000 after purchasing an additional 44,723 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 291,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,915,000 after purchasing an additional 36,325 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 245,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,499,000 after purchasing an additional 62,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 239,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,537,000 after purchasing an additional 52,378 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RWJ traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,352. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.05. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.59 and a fifty-two week high of $131.07.

