Intrua Financial LLC Sells 341 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Intrua Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $63.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.43. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

