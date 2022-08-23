Intrua Financial LLC Sells 215 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Intrua Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,719 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $399,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 170,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,224,000 after acquiring an additional 17,441 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 8,846 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $177.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.09. The stock has a market cap of $176.37 billion, a PE ratio of 171.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CRM. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.40, for a total transaction of $375,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,726,508,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.40, for a total value of $375,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,726,508,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $216,957.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,703.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,668,472 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.