Intrua Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

Intrua Financial LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RFG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 75.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $85,000. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RFG opened at $190.30 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $158.11 and a 1 year high of $246.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.66 and its 200 day moving average is $188.63.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

