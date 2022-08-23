Intrua Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,474 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,918,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 827,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,574,000 after purchasing an additional 14,822 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.73.

NYSE DOC opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $19.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 262.86%.

In related news, Director Pamela Shelley-Kessler bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $50,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Physicians Realty Trust news, Director Pamela Shelley-Kessler acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $50,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $78,459.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,330 shares of company stock worth $617,560 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

