Intrua Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of K. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,487,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Kellogg by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 20,905 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Kellogg by 422.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 55,156 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $10,319,863.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,316,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,114,534.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 730,765 shares of company stock worth $52,407,543. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of K stock opened at $75.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.43. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $76.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 53.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on K. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.20.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

