Intrua Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 11,921 V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in V.F. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of V.F. from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

V.F. Stock Performance

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,968.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $33,761.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,740.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $149,970.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,968.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $1,008,630. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $43.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.16. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $42.98 and a 12-month high of $78.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

