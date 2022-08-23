Intersect Capital LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Intersect Capital LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,750,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,913,000 after buying an additional 182,189 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,810.9% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,568,000 after buying an additional 72,267 shares during the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.08. The company had a trading volume of 36,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,427. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.97 and a 200 day moving average of $157.10. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.96 and a 12 month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

