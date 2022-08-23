Intersect Capital LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Intersect Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $1,740,054,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3,382.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,844,000 after purchasing an additional 18,195,486 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494,986 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3,200.0% during the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,948,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in AT&T by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,851,212. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.06. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $128.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.78.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

