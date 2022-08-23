Intersect Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLG. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,438,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,865,000 after acquiring an additional 192,982 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,501,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,222,000 after acquiring an additional 53,513 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.2% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,403,000 after acquiring an additional 15,805 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,924,000 after acquiring an additional 24,202 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 906,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,997,000 after acquiring an additional 37,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SLG shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.51.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLG traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.25. 24,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,497. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.47. SL Green Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $43.93 and a twelve month high of $83.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.74 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 40.01%. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.3108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.60%.

SL Green Realty Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Articles

