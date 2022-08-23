Intersect Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Intersect Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,232 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 152,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 686,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 518,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,171 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,680,000.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFT traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.43. 386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,661. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $15.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.73.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Cuts Dividend

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.0775 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

Featured Articles

