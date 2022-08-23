Intersect Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Intersect Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,674 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,146 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 13,075 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $76.64. 61,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,397,887. The firm has a market cap of $204.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.23. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup set a $81.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

