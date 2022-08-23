Intersect Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Intersect Capital LLC reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,436 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the software company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Adobe by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $411.51. The company had a trading volume of 35,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,282. The stock has a market cap of $192.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $396.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $420.39. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

