Intersect Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intersect Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,361 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,763 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $34.13. 915,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,690,804. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $33.73 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.95.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.83.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

