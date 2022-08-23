Intersect Capital LLC Cuts Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Intersect Capital LLC cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,702 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises approximately 0.7% of Intersect Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 72,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,356,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 66,534 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, reaching $101.14. 149,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,923,995. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $81.78 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.41 and a 200-day moving average of $99.75. The firm has a market cap of $132.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.24.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.