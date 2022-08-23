International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG) Receives GBX 167.42 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 167.42 ($2.02).

A number of research firms have recently commented on IAG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 136 ($1.64) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, August 1st. HSBC set a GBX 120 ($1.45) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 180 ($2.17) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, August 1st. set a GBX 140 ($1.69) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Up 0.6 %

LON IAG opened at GBX 108.12 ($1.31) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 114.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 130.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,123.62. The stock has a market cap of £5.36 billion and a PE ratio of -2.35. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of GBX 102.14 ($1.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 199.50 ($2.41).

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

