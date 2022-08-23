International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for 0.8% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $1,025,028,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,048,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,090,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,122 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,410 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,192,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,030,611,000 after purchasing an additional 951,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,452,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,748,364,000 after purchasing an additional 924,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.80.

IBM stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.89. The company had a trading volume of 96,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,699,223. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $121.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.14%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

