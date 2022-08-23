International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 598,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 70,111 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $77,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in International Business Machines by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 77,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its stake in International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 11,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 57,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 308,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,136,000 after purchasing an additional 35,430 shares during the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $135.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.82. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.80.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

