InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Price Target Raised to GBX 5,000

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from GBX 4,980 ($60.17) to GBX 5,000 ($60.42) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5,535.00.

Shares of NYSE IHG opened at $59.26 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a twelve month low of $51.28 and a twelve month high of $73.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.64.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.439 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 2.1%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 2nd quarter worth $2,241,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 285.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,693,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,649,000 after acquiring an additional 674,404 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 265.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

