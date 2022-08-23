Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2022

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLAGet Rating)’s share price shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.74 and last traded at $58.31. 30,515 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,160,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTLA. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Up 11.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.82.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 883.17%. The company had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 3,930.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 49.2% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $97,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

