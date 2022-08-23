Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.74 and last traded at $58.31. 30,515 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,160,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTLA. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Up 11.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 883.17%. The company had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 3,930.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 49.2% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $97,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intellia Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.