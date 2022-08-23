Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.52

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.52 and last traded at $8.67, with a volume of 686782 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.64.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IAS. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Integral Ad Science had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAS. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Zeno Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 4th quarter valued at $454,000. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 4th quarter valued at $1,430,000.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

