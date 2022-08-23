Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.52

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.52 and last traded at $8.67, with a volume of 686782 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.64.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on IAS. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAS. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Zeno Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 4th quarter valued at $454,000. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 4th quarter valued at $1,430,000.
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
